Washington, DC
1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B
1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B

1425 11th Street Northwest · (571) 419-9192
Location

1425 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Gorgeous, light-filled 2BR beauty in the heart of Logan Circle is ready for new tenants! Fully updated kitchen, two-level layout, fireplace, crown molding, fenced and landscaped front yard, and stylish finishings throughout. Amazing roof deck.

Just one block to Metrobus and Circulator, lots of restaurants, and DC nightlife. Five blocks to Mt. Vernon metro.

Condo is located one block off Logan Circle - central and animated neighborhood. It's a few blocks to 14th Street, U Street or Dupont Circle. Local restaurants cater to any preference from casual to elegant with a wide variety of world cuisines. Several supermarkets are also located in the neighborhood.

The house is very well situated, in close proximity to the White House and the National Mall, and to many culture and entertainment venues; 25 cinema / movie screens, numerous museums, such as the Air and Space, the Natural History Museum, the American History Museum, the International Spy Museum, the National Gallery of Art, the Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden, the Museum of the American Indian, the Museum of African Art, the Sackler and Freer, (in fact, most Smithsonian Museums), the National Building Museum, the Newseum, Penn Quarter, Chinatown. Numerous theaters, including the Ford, the Studio, the Source, the Shakespeare, the Woolly Mammoth, the National and the Warner. The Capital One Arena for sports fans, bowling and bookstores, the National Geographic Society, and much more.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B have any available units?
1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B have?
Some of 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B currently offering any rent specials?
1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B pet-friendly?
No, 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B offer parking?
No, 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B does not offer parking.
Does 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B have a pool?
No, 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B does not have a pool.
Does 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B have accessible units?
No, 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B has units with dishwashers.
