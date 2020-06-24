1425 11th Street Northwest, Apt. 1417B

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Gorgeous, light-filled 2BR beauty in the heart of Logan Circle is ready for new tenants at the end of June! Fully updated kitchen, two-level layout, fireplace, crown molding, fenced and landscaped front yard, and stylish finishings throughout. Amazing roof deck.



Just one block to Metrobus and Circulator, lots of restaurants, and DC nightlife. Five blocks to Mt. Vernon metro.



Condo is located one block off Logan Circle - central and animated neighborhood. It's a few blocks to 14th Street, U Street or Dupont Circle. Local restaurants cater to any preference from casual to elegant with a wide variety of world cuisines. Several supermarkets are also located in the neighborhood.



The house is very well situated, in close proximity to the White House and the National Mall, and to many culture and entertainment venues; 25 cinema / movie screens, numerous museums, such as the Air and Space, the Natural History Museum, the American History Museum, the International Spy Museum, the National Gallery of Art, the Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden, the Museum of the American Indian, the Museum of African Art, the Sackler and Freer, (in fact, most Smithsonian Museums), the National Building Museum, the Newseum, Penn Quarter, Chinatown. Numerous theaters, including the Ford, the Studio, the Source, the Shakespeare, the Woolly Mammoth, the National and the Warner. The Capital One Arena for sports fans, bowling and bookstores, the National Geographic Society, and much more.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.