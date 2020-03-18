1421 Chapin St NW APT 102

Amenities

PRICE DROP!! GREAT DEAL!!!



Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 full bath condo for rent in the U Street/Columbia Heights neighborhood of DC! This two-story condo has it all: hardwood floors, gas fireplace, big closets, laundry in-unit, modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Boasts private balcony and private patio. Five-minute walk to U St and Columbia Heights metros steps away from the bus stop and Meridian Hill Park.



Property Highlights:



-3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms

- Hardwoods throughout main level

- 3rd bedroom has separate entrance

- W/D in unit

- Hardwood floors

- Gas stove

- Stainless steel appliances

- Fob key entry building

- Easy On street parking

- Central AC

- Available now!



No Dogs Allowed



