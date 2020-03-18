All apartments in Washington
1421 Chapin St NW APT 102

1421 Chapin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Chapin Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
PRICE DROP!! GREAT DEAL!!!

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 full bath condo for rent in the U Street/Columbia Heights neighborhood of DC! This two-story condo has it all: hardwood floors, gas fireplace, big closets, laundry in-unit, modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Boasts private balcony and private patio. Five-minute walk to U St and Columbia Heights metros steps away from the bus stop and Meridian Hill Park.

Property Highlights:

-3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms
- Hardwoods throughout main level
- 3rd bedroom has separate entrance
- W/D in unit
- Hardwood floors
- Gas stove
- Stainless steel appliances
- Fob key entry building
- Easy On street parking
- Central AC
- Available now!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5317885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 have any available units?
1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 have?
Some of 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 offer parking?
No, 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 have a pool?
No, 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 have accessible units?
No, 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Chapin St NW APT 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
