1419 Clifton St NW, Unit 103

1419 Clifton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pet-Friendly Two Bed in Columbia Heights! Parking Included! - Enjoy all that Columbia Heights has to offer from the comfort of this oversized and spacious 2 bedroom condo! Enter the apartment into an open living area accented by four bright windows, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, large entertainment built-in. At one end, you have the open kitchen with ample granite countertops, an Edison bulb light fixture, and large island. With no shortage of storage options and the stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave the kitchen is sure to please any aspiring chef. Head towards the other end, down the hallway, and you'll find two huge bedrooms each featuring a closet, a ceiling fan, and many windows to let in plenty of natural light. Off the back bedroom, you'll find a sunroom that can be used as an office, an ideal place for all your plants! The space is completed with an in-unit washer/dryer.

Off 14th Street in Columbia Heights, you have everything at your fingertips. Walkable to either U Street or Columbia Heights metro stops, you have easy access to all of DC. Wander just 2 blocks to beautiful Meridian Hill Park or pop down 14th Street to enjoy foodie favorites such as Le Diplomate, Sakerum, and La Colombe coffee roasters. Feel like cooking? Between Giant, Yes! Organic, Trader Joe's, and Streets Market you will find everything you need!

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. One off-street parking spot comes with the unit. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5620306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

