1416 BELMONT STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly yoga

Please use this link for a video. https://youtu.be/fqCNAUALJ9o .UNIT 3 HAS BEEN RENOVATED TO INCLUDE - STOVE, REFRIGERATOR,WASHER/DRYER COMBO, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,TITLE FLOOR IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM AND CEILING FAN. WALL TO WALL CARPET IN ALL OTHER AREAS.RENT INCLUDES: WATER,SEWER AND TRASH. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC.NO PETS.~1/3 mile to U St metro.~YogaWorks, WeWork, Doozy Dog Club!, 14th Street & U Street restaurants, shops, grocery stores, etc. Meridian Hill Park, La Colombe Coffee, Vida and Mint. Unit 2 is also available. Columbia Heights - Walking Score 94 - Biking Score 90