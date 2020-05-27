Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking stainless steel range refrigerator

1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 Available 04/19/19 Terrific Trinidad Three-Bed Condo w/ Parking! - This 1850 sqft 3bd/3bath condo is spread out over two floors in a newly built two-unit property. The main floor houses the living and dining area in an open floorplan. Large windows let in lots of light and bright hardwood floors carry throughout. The L-shaped kitchen has room for an island and makes entertaining easy. Stainless steel appliances include a gas range and extra large fridge- perfect for storing all your ingredients! A zippy backsplash and beautiful countertops make this a great place to cook. This main level has one generously-sized bedroom and one full bath. On the lower level, find two additional bedrooms, two full baths (one with double sinks), and a laundry room with full-sized washer and dryer. The larger bedroom has plenty of room to double as an office and also an exit to the parking pad, where your secured spot is located.



This lovely condo is located in Trinidad, right next to the H Street Corridor and around the corner from Union Market and NoMa. The immediate neighborhood is very residential but Florida Avenue provides an abundance of public transportation and easy access to other parts of town. Aldi, Whole Foods, and Giant are all convenient grocery options. Union Market is also a fantastic place for groceries and dining out! The dining and nightlife options of H Street are just a few blocks away when you want to venture out and the easily accessible 90s bus will take you across town.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Sorry, no pets.



