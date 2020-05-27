All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1

1408 Montello Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Montello Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 Available 04/19/19 Terrific Trinidad Three-Bed Condo w/ Parking! - This 1850 sqft 3bd/3bath condo is spread out over two floors in a newly built two-unit property. The main floor houses the living and dining area in an open floorplan. Large windows let in lots of light and bright hardwood floors carry throughout. The L-shaped kitchen has room for an island and makes entertaining easy. Stainless steel appliances include a gas range and extra large fridge- perfect for storing all your ingredients! A zippy backsplash and beautiful countertops make this a great place to cook. This main level has one generously-sized bedroom and one full bath. On the lower level, find two additional bedrooms, two full baths (one with double sinks), and a laundry room with full-sized washer and dryer. The larger bedroom has plenty of room to double as an office and also an exit to the parking pad, where your secured spot is located.

This lovely condo is located in Trinidad, right next to the H Street Corridor and around the corner from Union Market and NoMa. The immediate neighborhood is very residential but Florida Avenue provides an abundance of public transportation and easy access to other parts of town. Aldi, Whole Foods, and Giant are all convenient grocery options. Union Market is also a fantastic place for groceries and dining out! The dining and nightlife options of H Street are just a few blocks away when you want to venture out and the easily accessible 90s bus will take you across town.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4741142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 have any available units?
1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 have?
Some of 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Montello Ave NE Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
