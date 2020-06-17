All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:44 AM

1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE

1391 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast · (202) 243-7700
Location

1391 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful, large, one bedroom condo in secure Jenkin's Row. Garage parking included. Harris Teeter and Banking on site. 24 hour concierge. Gym. Business Center. Party rooms. Unit features brand new hardwood floors. Brand new, in unit, washer and dryer. Brand new HVAC. Stainless and granite kitchen with dishwasher. Granite breakfast bar. Private secure patio with furniture. Walkable to all of the amenities of Capitol Hill, including Michelin Star restaurants. Metro directly across the street. City living does not get more convenient. Contact 202-725-7424 for private appointments/safe viewings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have any available units?
1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have?
Some of 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does offer parking.
Does 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.
