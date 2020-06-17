1391 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE

Amenities

Beautiful, large, one bedroom condo in secure Jenkin's Row. Garage parking included. Harris Teeter and Banking on site. 24 hour concierge. Gym. Business Center. Party rooms. Unit features brand new hardwood floors. Brand new, in unit, washer and dryer. Brand new HVAC. Stainless and granite kitchen with dishwasher. Granite breakfast bar. Private secure patio with furniture. Walkable to all of the amenities of Capitol Hill, including Michelin Star restaurants. Metro directly across the street. City living does not get more convenient. Contact 202-725-7424 for private appointments/safe viewings.