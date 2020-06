Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

GATED COMMUNITY; Stunningly Upgraded Condo walking distance to Metro stop with seasonal views of the Potomac River and Washington DC Capitol Building. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, and walk out to deck and patio. Luxury master bath with granite counters and hardwood floors through and neutral custom paints. Good Credit a Must Have, Available 7/1/20.