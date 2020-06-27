All apartments in Washington
1373 LOCUST ROAD NW
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

1373 LOCUST ROAD NW

1373 Locust Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1373 Locust Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Stunning 1930's English style stone Tudor in sought-after Shepherd Park neighborhood. This gorgeous architectural gem has 4/5BR and 4BA on 3 levels, with approximately 4,000 sf. The Tudor design elements can be seen throughout the home from the vaulted beamed ceilings and fireplace of the great room, to the stonework seen in various parts of the home. The home offers a traditional floor plan with eat-in kitchen and separate formal dining room, as well as a first floor office, which can double as a guest room with attached full bath. The top floor consists of three more bedrooms including the master with attached bath and guest bath in the hall, as well as completely finished lower level offering an additional bedroom and spacious family media room and access to the attached garage. Located in one of DC's most sought-after neighborhoods with its desirable, picturesque blocks and tree-lined streets - close to downtown DC, Silver Spring MD and metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW have any available units?
1373 LOCUST ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW have?
Some of 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1373 LOCUST ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1373 LOCUST ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
