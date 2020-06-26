Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1372 Monroe St NW Unit A Available 02/08/20 Two-Level Living in Columbia Heights w/ Parking and Plentiful Storage! - This fantastic condo could be your next nest! Over 1200 sqft of living space is spread out over two levels, with a bonus private patio area just for you! Set in a row of boutique buildings, this 2bd/2 bath unit is full of light and has many modern touches. The main living area has room for a living and dining area that can be seen through a large window in the kitchen. The kitchen has everything you need, with sleek countertops, wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range. Pass through the kitchen to the master bedroom. This room is light-filled and has a large walk-in closet! The patio off the bedroom is a lovely space for your morning coffee! The master bathroom is a nice space and full-sized tub. There is a convenient washer dryer on this floor. On the lower level, you'll find an additional bright and spacious bedroom and a full bath. Continue down the hall to a huge industrial closet with handy shelving and one car garage. This unit has a perfect balance of living and storage space.



Conveniently located in the heart of Columbia Heights, this property puts all the good things right at your doorstep! Just two short blocks walk to the Columbia Heights metro and easy access to bus lines along 14th St and 16th St, commuting is a breeze. Giant is around the corner for convenience. Nature-lovers rejoice as Rock Creek Park and the National Zoo are a short walk. Whether you're enjoying a meal at Bad Saint, a cocktail at Room 11, or grabbing a coffee and pastry at Elle in Mt Pleasant, you'll be sure to notice that everything you might need is right at your fingertips. Cool yet still quaint, this neighborhood gives you a great mix of just about everything!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant's responsible for electric, gas, and $75/month for water. Sorry no pets!



