All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620

1355 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1355 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
Amenities

Red oak floors
In unit washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Custom cabinets and closets
Rooftop deck
Fitness Center
Resident lounge
Business Center
Conference room
Private dining room
Personal storage bins and bike storage (no charge)
Front desk services
On-site Management
24 hour emergency services

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 have any available units?
1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 have?
Some of 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 currently offering any rent specials?
1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 pet-friendly?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 offer parking?
Yes, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 offers parking.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 have a pool?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 does not have a pool.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 have accessible units?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 620 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Parkway Plaza
1835 24th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University