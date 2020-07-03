All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525

1355 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1355 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

all utils included
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
The Drake apartments are designed with comfort and efficiency in mind. Each floor plan is carefully crafted to maximize the use of your living space. Residents also appreciate the many designer touches and luxury finishes that are assembled to make your home a modern and sophisticated dwelling. The complementing building amenities round out a truly unique, holistic living experience.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (Except cable, phone and internet.)

NO Security Deposit - NO Annual Amenity Fee

Underground parking available-$250 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 have any available units?
1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 currently offering any rent specials?
1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 pet-friendly?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 offer parking?
Yes, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 offers parking.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 have a pool?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 does not have a pool.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 have accessible units?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1355 17th St Nw Unit: 525 does not have units with air conditioning.

