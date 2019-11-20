1354 Euclid St NW, Unit 301A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Luxury One Bdrm (2 Baths, Balcony, Hardwood, Gym) - Property Id: 52431



CONVENIENCE

In Columbia Heights, near U Street & 14th Street corridor - awesome restaurants, Estadio, Ted's Bulletin, etc. Ideal for a walkable, urban lifestyle. Near Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, Target, Atlantic Plumbing. 5 minute walk to 2 Metro subway stops (Columbia Heights and U Street)



FEATURES

Modern amenities. Open kitchen w/ new, stainless steel appliances, microwave, etc. Turkish marble in the bathrooms. Brazilian cherry wood floors. Significant closet space, in large bedroom. In-unit washer/dryer. Private balcony.



COMMON AREA PERKS

Shared roof deck area with lounge tables and chairs (can be reserved). Exposed brick in common area. Fitness center in building. Lounge/entertainment room. Personal storage unit in the basement where bikes, etc. can be stored

