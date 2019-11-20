All apartments in Washington
1354 Euclid St NW, Unit 301A

1354 Euclid St NW
Location

1354 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Luxury One Bdrm (2 Baths, Balcony, Hardwood, Gym) - Property Id: 52431

CONVENIENCE
In Columbia Heights, near U Street & 14th Street corridor - awesome restaurants, Estadio, Ted's Bulletin, etc. Ideal for a walkable, urban lifestyle. Near Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, Target, Atlantic Plumbing. 5 minute walk to 2 Metro subway stops (Columbia Heights and U Street)

FEATURES
Modern amenities. Open kitchen w/ new, stainless steel appliances, microwave, etc. Turkish marble in the bathrooms. Brazilian cherry wood floors. Significant closet space, in large bedroom. In-unit washer/dryer. Private balcony.

COMMON AREA PERKS
Shared roof deck area with lounge tables and chairs (can be reserved). Exposed brick in common area. Fitness center in building. Lounge/entertainment room. Personal storage unit in the basement where bikes, etc. can be stored
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52431
Property Id 52431

(RLNE4665150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

