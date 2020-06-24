Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1353 Riggs Street NW - 1
Last updated December 8 2019 at 1:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1353 Riggs Street NW - 1
1353 Riggs Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1353 Riggs Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 have any available units?
1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 offer parking?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 have a pool?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University