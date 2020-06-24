All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1353 Riggs Street NW - 1
Last updated December 8 2019 at 1:54 AM

1353 Riggs Street NW - 1

1353 Riggs Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1353 Riggs Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 have any available units?
1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 offer parking?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 have a pool?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 Riggs Street NW - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University