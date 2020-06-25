All apartments in Washington
1353 Randolph St NW Unit 6

1353 Randolph St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1353 Randolph St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed/2 Bath Luxurious Condo in Lively Columbia Heights - This brand new 2 Bed/2 Bath condo features premium kitchen + bathroom finishes and floor to ceiling windows that showcase panoramic views of the city. Youll get the best of city living in this convenient location. Two metro stations, eclectic nightlife, and a variety of cuisines are just a short walk away!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with a City Specialist today!

Features:
-Open floor plan
-Floor to ceiling windows
-White oak hardwood floors throughout
-Whirlpool stainless steel appliances
-Calacatta Nuvo quartz countertops
-White Shaker Cabinets
-Premium bathroom fixtures and porcelain tile floors
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Cats and small dogs allowed with additional pet fee

Nearby:
-Metro: Short walk to the Green and Yellow Lines at Georgia Ave-Petworth and Columbia Heights Metro stations
-Grocery: 14th Mini Market, Safeway, Yes! Organic Market,
-Restaurants: Bad Saint, Little Cocos, Lymans Tavern, Mezcalero, Thip Khao, Pho Viet
-Coffee: Qualia, Le Caprice, The Coupe

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4852666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

