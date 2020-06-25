1353 Randolph St NW Unit 6

Amenities

2 Bed/2 Bath Luxurious Condo in Lively Columbia Heights - This brand new 2 Bed/2 Bath condo features premium kitchen + bathroom finishes and floor to ceiling windows that showcase panoramic views of the city. Youll get the best of city living in this convenient location. Two metro stations, eclectic nightlife, and a variety of cuisines are just a short walk away!



Features:

-Open floor plan

-Floor to ceiling windows

-White oak hardwood floors throughout

-Whirlpool stainless steel appliances

-Calacatta Nuvo quartz countertops

-White Shaker Cabinets

-Premium bathroom fixtures and porcelain tile floors

-In-unit washer/dryer

-Cats and small dogs allowed with additional pet fee



Nearby:

-Metro: Short walk to the Green and Yellow Lines at Georgia Ave-Petworth and Columbia Heights Metro stations

-Grocery: 14th Mini Market, Safeway, Yes! Organic Market,

-Restaurants: Bad Saint, Little Cocos, Lymans Tavern, Mezcalero, Thip Khao, Pho Viet

-Coffee: Qualia, Le Caprice, The Coupe



