1350 A STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 1800sqft Two Level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom tudor in Capital Hill. Main level boasts living room, dining room, full bathroom, kitchen. Top Floor comes with three large bedrooms with huge closets, and one full bathroom, laundry room (washer and dryer), A deck on each level plus fenced-in rear yard is ideal for entertaining and much more. Available for immediate occupancy. Minimum household income required is $136,500. Housing choice vouchers accepted and welcomed. Check with me about pet rules.