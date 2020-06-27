All apartments in Washington
1350 A STREET SE
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:23 AM

1350 A STREET SE

1350 a Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1350 a Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 1800sqft Two Level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom tudor in Capital Hill. Main level boasts living room, dining room, full bathroom, kitchen. Top Floor comes with three large bedrooms with huge closets, and one full bathroom, laundry room (washer and dryer), A deck on each level plus fenced-in rear yard is ideal for entertaining and much more. Available for immediate occupancy. Minimum household income required is $136,500. Housing choice vouchers accepted and welcomed. Check with me about pet rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 A STREET SE have any available units?
1350 A STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1350 A STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1350 A STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 A STREET SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 A STREET SE is pet friendly.
Does 1350 A STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1350 A STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1350 A STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 A STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 A STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1350 A STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1350 A STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1350 A STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 A STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 A STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 A STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 A STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
