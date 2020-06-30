Amenities

Originally constructed in 1900, this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Georgetown's East Village. The main level, with warm hardwood floors, opens to a welcoming and gracious living area featuring beautiful wood-frame windows, a handsome wood-burning fireplace, and custom built-ins. Adjacent, the spacious kitchen features expansive countertops, generous storage, oversized windows, and a picture book view of the charming private patio. Upstairs, the stunning hardwood floors continue into the two bright and spacious bedrooms which feature custom built-ins and plenty of natural light. Finally, a skylit bathroom with a large Jacuzzi tub, dedicated lower-level laundry, central air-conditioning, and a serene private patio for entertaining completes this one-of-a-kind offering! With a Walk Score of 92, this quintessential Georgetown row home is near it all! 1347 28th Street NW is steps to the shops on M Street, Rose Park, Rock Creek Trail, Francis Field, Rock Creek/Potomac Parkway, and a short walk to the Orange, Silver and Blue lines at Foggy Bottom Metro Station.