Washington, DC
1347 28TH STREET NW
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

1347 28TH STREET NW

1347 28th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1347 28th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Originally constructed in 1900, this charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom townhome is located in the heart of Georgetown's East Village. The main level, with warm hardwood floors, opens to a welcoming and gracious living area featuring beautiful wood-frame windows, a handsome wood-burning fireplace, and custom built-ins. Adjacent, the spacious kitchen features expansive countertops, generous storage, oversized windows, and a picture book view of the charming private patio. Upstairs, the stunning hardwood floors continue into the two bright and spacious bedrooms which feature custom built-ins and plenty of natural light. Finally, a skylit bathroom with a large Jacuzzi tub, dedicated lower-level laundry, central air-conditioning, and a serene private patio for entertaining completes this one-of-a-kind offering! With a Walk Score of 92, this quintessential Georgetown row home is near it all! 1347 28th Street NW is steps to the shops on M Street, Rose Park, Rock Creek Trail, Francis Field, Rock Creek/Potomac Parkway, and a short walk to the Orange, Silver and Blue lines at Foggy Bottom Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 28TH STREET NW have any available units?
1347 28TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1347 28TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1347 28TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 28TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1347 28TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 28TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1347 28TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1347 28TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1347 28TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1347 28TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1347 28TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 28TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1347 28TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1347 28TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1347 28TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 28TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1347 28TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

