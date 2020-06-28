1345 K STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill new construction

NEW LOW PRICE! PRICED TO RENT ASAP!! Gorgeous 1 Bed/1 Bath rental WITH PARKING on Capitol Hill! This beautiful unit is in a brand new construction condo building and has herringbone hardwood floors, custom window treatments including blackout shades in the bedroom! Fully built-out master bedroom closet with Elfa shelves. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Gas, and Trash. All you have to pay is electric! Walking distance to the Potomac Avenue metro and very convenient to 395 for easy commute anywhere. Shared roof deck available with gas grill and outdoor furniture. Move-in anytime in August and get remainder of month RENT FREE!! One month security deposit required and $75 per adult application fee.