1345 K STREET SE
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:18 PM

1345 K STREET SE

1345 K Street SE · No Longer Available
Location

1345 K Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
NEW LOW PRICE! PRICED TO RENT ASAP!! Gorgeous 1 Bed/1 Bath rental WITH PARKING on Capitol Hill! This beautiful unit is in a brand new construction condo building and has herringbone hardwood floors, custom window treatments including blackout shades in the bedroom! Fully built-out master bedroom closet with Elfa shelves. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Gas, and Trash. All you have to pay is electric! Walking distance to the Potomac Avenue metro and very convenient to 395 for easy commute anywhere. Shared roof deck available with gas grill and outdoor furniture. Move-in anytime in August and get remainder of month RENT FREE!! One month security deposit required and $75 per adult application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 K STREET SE have any available units?
1345 K STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 K STREET SE have?
Some of 1345 K STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 K STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1345 K STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 K STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1345 K STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1345 K STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1345 K STREET SE offers parking.
Does 1345 K STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 K STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 K STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1345 K STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1345 K STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1345 K STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 K STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 K STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
