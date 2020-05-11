All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:16 PM

1326 Otis Place Northwest

1326 Otis Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Otis Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome home to this idyllic 3-bedroom home on a quiet street in the heart of Columbia Heights. Off street, detached garage. Two private outdoor spaces to relax or entertain: a beautifully landscaped back patio and a second story rear balcony. Too many interior details to list: exposed brick, hardwood floors, large closets, skylights, washer dryer on bedroom level, etc.

3 bedrooms, 2 baths on second floor. First floor includes a half bath, kitchen, and formal living and dining rooms. Large basement for storage, a family room, or a fourth bedroom.

95-pt Walk Score makes this a "Walker's Paradise". Steps to all that Columbia Heights has to offer: the metro; target and Washington Sports Club, the great bars and restaurants on 11th St; plus pharmacies, bakeries, coffeeshops, and drycleaners. Steps from the 14th St bus lines. What else could you ask for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Otis Place Northwest have any available units?
1326 Otis Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 Otis Place Northwest have?
Some of 1326 Otis Place Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Otis Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Otis Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Otis Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 Otis Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1326 Otis Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1326 Otis Place Northwest offers parking.
Does 1326 Otis Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 Otis Place Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Otis Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 1326 Otis Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Otis Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1326 Otis Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Otis Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 Otis Place Northwest has units with dishwashers.
