1326 Otis Place Northwest

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome home to this idyllic 3-bedroom home on a quiet street in the heart of Columbia Heights. Off street, detached garage. Two private outdoor spaces to relax or entertain: a beautifully landscaped back patio and a second story rear balcony. Too many interior details to list: exposed brick, hardwood floors, large closets, skylights, washer dryer on bedroom level, etc.



3 bedrooms, 2 baths on second floor. First floor includes a half bath, kitchen, and formal living and dining rooms. Large basement for storage, a family room, or a fourth bedroom.



95-pt Walk Score makes this a "Walker's Paradise". Steps to all that Columbia Heights has to offer: the metro; target and Washington Sports Club, the great bars and restaurants on 11th St; plus pharmacies, bakeries, coffeeshops, and drycleaners. Steps from the 14th St bus lines. What else could you ask for?