All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1324 Allison Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1324 Allison Street Northeast
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

1324 Allison Street Northeast

1324 Allison Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1324 Allison Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FOR RENT! Just In Time For The Holidays! Large End Unit Rowhome Featured on a Tranquil Quiet Street with Lots of Neighborhood Style and Charm That Delivers. Ready to Move In. Airy and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths. Features; Recently Updated. Fresh Paint Throughout, Gas Range Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Ceiling Fans, Beautiful Lighting, Ceramic Flooring Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring Main Level. Generous Size Bedrooms, Spacious Living and Dining Area. Tons of Natural Light. Lower Level Complete with Large Fully Finished Basement. Washer / Dryer Included. Great Curb Appeal and a Huge fenced Rear Yard, Great for Entertaining and Enjoyable Fun with Guest. Off Street, Garage and Street Parking Available. Conveniently Located Near Shops, Restaurants, And Commuter Routes. Gas, Water, Electric Separate. Pets Case by Case. Don't Miss This One! Unpack Your Bags and Move Right In. Call Today for Your Private Tour or apply online at www.KStreetPM.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Allison Street Northeast have any available units?
1324 Allison Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Allison Street Northeast have?
Some of 1324 Allison Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Allison Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Allison Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Allison Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Allison Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Allison Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Allison Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 1324 Allison Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 Allison Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Allison Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1324 Allison Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Allison Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1324 Allison Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Allison Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Allison Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
2715 M Street NW
2715 M Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University