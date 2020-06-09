1324 Allison Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FOR RENT! Just In Time For The Holidays! Large End Unit Rowhome Featured on a Tranquil Quiet Street with Lots of Neighborhood Style and Charm That Delivers. Ready to Move In. Airy and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths. Features; Recently Updated. Fresh Paint Throughout, Gas Range Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Ceiling Fans, Beautiful Lighting, Ceramic Flooring Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring Main Level. Generous Size Bedrooms, Spacious Living and Dining Area. Tons of Natural Light. Lower Level Complete with Large Fully Finished Basement. Washer / Dryer Included. Great Curb Appeal and a Huge fenced Rear Yard, Great for Entertaining and Enjoyable Fun with Guest. Off Street, Garage and Street Parking Available. Conveniently Located Near Shops, Restaurants, And Commuter Routes. Gas, Water, Electric Separate. Pets Case by Case. Don't Miss This One! Unpack Your Bags and Move Right In. Call Today for Your Private Tour or apply online at www.KStreetPM.com.