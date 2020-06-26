Amenities
1322 Newton St NE Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Home At Metro - $3990 / 4br - 2490ft2 - Spacious Beautiful Home In Brookland!!
4BR / 3.5Ba 2490ft2 available now
Spacious beautiful home in Brookland!
Massive and stunningly renovated 4 level end unit townhouse just 3 blocks to metro. This gorgeous home offers Chef kitchen with high end appliances, Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, Full in-law suite with private entrance and finished basement with play room/gym. Gleaming hardwood floors, Recently installed HVAC, Fenced and professionally landscaped yard, Private driveway and off street parking. SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!!
FEATURES
-Refrigerador
-Dishwasher
-Disposal
-Private backyard
-Walk-in Closets
-Double Sink Master bathroom
-Smart thermostat control
-Landry and dryer
-Hardwood floors
-Pet friendly
-Nearby management
