All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1322 Newton St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1322 Newton St NE
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

1322 Newton St NE

1322 Newton Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1322 Newton Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1322 Newton St NE Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Home At Metro - $3990 / 4br - 2490ft2 - Spacious Beautiful Home In Brookland!!

4BR / 3.5Ba 2490ft2 available now

Spacious beautiful home in Brookland!
Massive and stunningly renovated 4 level end unit townhouse just 3 blocks to metro. This gorgeous home offers Chef kitchen with high end appliances, Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, Full in-law suite with private entrance and finished basement with play room/gym. Gleaming hardwood floors, Recently installed HVAC, Fenced and professionally landscaped yard, Private driveway and off street parking. SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!!

FEATURES
-Refrigerador
-Dishwasher
-Disposal
-Private backyard
-Walk-in Closets
-Double Sink Master bathroom
-Smart thermostat control
-Landry and dryer
-Hardwood floors
-Pet friendly
-Nearby management

Office Hours:
Monday-Friday
9:00am-5:00pm

Maedwell Residential

Equal House Opportunity

(RLNE4092477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Newton St NE have any available units?
1322 Newton St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 Newton St NE have?
Some of 1322 Newton St NE's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Newton St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Newton St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Newton St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 Newton St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1322 Newton St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Newton St NE offers parking.
Does 1322 Newton St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Newton St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Newton St NE have a pool?
No, 1322 Newton St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Newton St NE have accessible units?
No, 1322 Newton St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Newton St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 Newton St NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Edison
1240 4th St
Washington, DC 20002
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University