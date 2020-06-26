Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1322 Newton St NE Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Home At Metro - $3990 / 4br - 2490ft2 - Spacious Beautiful Home In Brookland!!



4BR / 3.5Ba 2490ft2 available now



Spacious beautiful home in Brookland!

Massive and stunningly renovated 4 level end unit townhouse just 3 blocks to metro. This gorgeous home offers Chef kitchen with high end appliances, Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet, Full in-law suite with private entrance and finished basement with play room/gym. Gleaming hardwood floors, Recently installed HVAC, Fenced and professionally landscaped yard, Private driveway and off street parking. SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!!



FEATURES

-Refrigerador

-Dishwasher

-Disposal

-Private backyard

-Walk-in Closets

-Double Sink Master bathroom

-Smart thermostat control

-Landry and dryer

-Hardwood floors

-Pet friendly

-Nearby management



Office Hours:

Monday-Friday

9:00am-5:00pm



Maedwell Residential



Equal House Opportunity



(RLNE4092477)