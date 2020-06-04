Rent Calculator
1315 PARK ROAD NW
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM
1315 PARK ROAD NW
1315 Park Rd NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
1315 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
An incredible apartment with lots to do in Columbia Heights. Move in ready, schedule a showing by sending an email and come ready to fill out the application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1315 PARK ROAD NW have any available units?
1315 PARK ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1315 PARK ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1315 PARK ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 PARK ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1315 PARK ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1315 PARK ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1315 PARK ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1315 PARK ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 PARK ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 PARK ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1315 PARK ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1315 PARK ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1315 PARK ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 PARK ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 PARK ROAD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
