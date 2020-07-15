All apartments in Washington
1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21

1307 Clifton Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Location

1307 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Luxury Two Bedroom Condo in Columbia Heights - This fabulous and bright two bedroom, two bathroom condo boasts high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, and two spa-like bathrooms. Enter to the open concept living area featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring and amazing light, with floor to ceiling windows and recessed lighting. The large chef style kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a gas range. The large breakfast bar gives you room to prep your next masterpiece. Continue down the hall to the first spacious bedroom with plenty of light and nice size closet. The larger bedroom has a large walk-in closet, Juliet balcony, and glass-enclosed shower. Rounding out this Nest is the in-unit washer/dryer, large hall bathroom, and a built-in sound system throughout the unit.

Perfectly situated, you are within walking distance to the U Street Green-Line Metro Station and ample bus routes running throughout the city. Columbia Heights, Adams Morgan, the U Street corridor, and the 14th Street corridor are right at your doorstep. Enjoy some of DC's best restaurants and nightlife such as Busboys and Poets, Seven Reasons, and Maydan, just blocks away! Harris Teater is a short walk through beautiful Meridian Hill Park, or Streets Market and Yes! Organic are also nearby for all your grocery needs.

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and building move-in fee. Pets welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5756628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 have any available units?
1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 have?
Some of 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 is pet friendly.
Does 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 offer parking?
No, 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 have a pool?
No, 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 have accessible units?
No, 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21 does not have units with dishwashers.

