1307 Clifton St NW Unit 21.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Luxury Two Bedroom Condo in Columbia Heights - This fabulous and bright two bedroom, two bathroom condo boasts high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, and two spa-like bathrooms. Enter to the open concept living area featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring and amazing light, with floor to ceiling windows and recessed lighting. The large chef style kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a gas range. The large breakfast bar gives you room to prep your next masterpiece. Continue down the hall to the first spacious bedroom with plenty of light and nice size closet. The larger bedroom has a large walk-in closet, Juliet balcony, and glass-enclosed shower. Rounding out this Nest is the in-unit washer/dryer, large hall bathroom, and a built-in sound system throughout the unit.



Perfectly situated, you are within walking distance to the U Street Green-Line Metro Station and ample bus routes running throughout the city. Columbia Heights, Adams Morgan, the U Street corridor, and the 14th Street corridor are right at your doorstep. Enjoy some of DC's best restaurants and nightlife such as Busboys and Poets, Seven Reasons, and Maydan, just blocks away! Harris Teater is a short walk through beautiful Meridian Hill Park, or Streets Market and Yes! Organic are also nearby for all your grocery needs.



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and building move-in fee. Pets welcome!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



(RLNE5756628)