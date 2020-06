Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Walk to U Street! Can't beat the location. 5 bedroom apartment in the heart of the city. Kitchen has granite counters and standalone stainless refrigerator and standalone stainless freezer so there is plenty of space to share. 1800SF place with central AC/ modern bathrooms. Bosch washer/dryer in unit. Walk to Marvin, Trader Joe's, Busboys, Lululemon, SoulCycle and more... Walk to The Coupe, Wonderland, Washington Sports Club, Target... Great outdoor space for barbecues.



(RLNE5126190)