1300 4th Street SE Unit 802

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym hot tub

Nestle in a New Navy Yard Condo! Amazing Roof Terrace and Gym! - Luxury, light, and location are all included with this beautiful junior one-bedroom at The Bower Condos! Enter to find modern wood flooring throughout the home creating a warm and cozy atmosphere. A spacious open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows lets in plenty of natural light and is a great place to entertain as well. You can take delight in whipping up treats in the luxury kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and a granite-topped island. The subway-tile backsplash gives it a certain elegance, especially combined with the open shelvings above the sink. The bed area can accommodate a queen bed and has a double closet for ample storage. Don't forget the spa-like bathroom and in-unit washer and dryer. The Bower also comes with an expansive roof deck, with great views of the neighborhood, as well as a modern gym, entertainment lounge, and front desk.



Living here puts you right in the middle of a burgeoning neighborhood with every convenience! Near the waterfront, with Nationals Park and Audi Field to one side and Eastern Market at the other, this pad's location cannot be beaten. A Harris Teeter is your closest stop for groceries, just blocks away. Options for eating out abound. Bluejacket, Bonchon, and Kruba Thai are just a few options and plenty more is available at the Waterfront area and the Wharf. Stroll down to the Yards Park, where Truckeroo kicks into gear every summer or head over to the Wharf for your seafood fix year-round. Eastern Market and the National Mall are also great places to spend an afternoon and are close by. Getting around is easy via the green line stops at Navy Yard and Waterfront, or the many bus lines.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electricity. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



