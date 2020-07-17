All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1300 4th Street SE Unit 802
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1300 4th Street SE Unit 802

1300 4th Street Southeast · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Navy Yard
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1300 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Navy Yard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
hot tub
Nestle in a New Navy Yard Condo! Amazing Roof Terrace and Gym! - Luxury, light, and location are all included with this beautiful junior one-bedroom at The Bower Condos! Enter to find modern wood flooring throughout the home creating a warm and cozy atmosphere. A spacious open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows lets in plenty of natural light and is a great place to entertain as well. You can take delight in whipping up treats in the luxury kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and a granite-topped island. The subway-tile backsplash gives it a certain elegance, especially combined with the open shelvings above the sink. The bed area can accommodate a queen bed and has a double closet for ample storage. Don't forget the spa-like bathroom and in-unit washer and dryer. The Bower also comes with an expansive roof deck, with great views of the neighborhood, as well as a modern gym, entertainment lounge, and front desk.

Living here puts you right in the middle of a burgeoning neighborhood with every convenience! Near the waterfront, with Nationals Park and Audi Field to one side and Eastern Market at the other, this pad's location cannot be beaten. A Harris Teeter is your closest stop for groceries, just blocks away. Options for eating out abound. Bluejacket, Bonchon, and Kruba Thai are just a few options and plenty more is available at the Waterfront area and the Wharf. Stroll down to the Yards Park, where Truckeroo kicks into gear every summer or head over to the Wharf for your seafood fix year-round. Eastern Market and the National Mall are also great places to spend an afternoon and are close by. Getting around is easy via the green line stops at Navy Yard and Waterfront, or the many bus lines.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electricity. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 have any available units?
1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 have?
Some of 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 pet-friendly?
No, 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 offer parking?
No, 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 does not offer parking.
Does 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 have a pool?
No, 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 does not have a pool.
Does 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 have accessible units?
No, 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1300 4th Street SE Unit 802?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Crossing DC
949 First Street SE
Washington, DC 20003
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Meridian Park
2445 15th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity