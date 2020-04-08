1300 4TH STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking

Fully Furnished and move-in ready, unit in the New 2019 building, pure definition of LUXURY! This sun-filled one bedroom one bath condo is featuring Restoration Hardware furniture and bed, Floor to Ceiling Windows, Hardwood Floors, Bosch appliances, Quartz counters, and in-unit washer & dryer. The Bower offers 24/7 concierge, Gym, community lounge/kitchen area with access to a shared rooftop deck that surrounds the entire building. You are conveniently located by Harris Teeter, Vida Fitness, near the Waterfront, Metro and in the midst of shopping, restaurants, Baseball & Soccer stadiums. Parking available for rent $249.