127 18th St SE Available 04/07/20 Bright Three-Bedroom in Hill East! - The upper unit of this spacious row home in Southeast is a beautiful place to call home! The exposed brick, original trim, and front/back yard gives the exterior character and makes this home the sanctuary you've been looking for! The interior is in great condition, with recessed lights and beautiful warm floors throughout. Step into the large, yet cozy living room, complete with two ceiling fans and a fireplace. The main floor circles around a central staircase, which is perfect for entertaining. As you continue to the right, youll find the separate dining room with beautiful molding and large glass patio doors bring in an abundance of natural light. Through to the back you will find the beautiful kitchen, which offers tons of space and functionality! The dark tile backsplash really pops, while the stainless steel appliances, tons of storage, and gas stove all give you everything you need for your culinary creations! Dont miss the convenient half bath on the first floor before heading upstairs to the second level.



Once upstairs, you'll walk into the large master bedroom with a full ensuite bath and a skylight. Two well-sized bedrooms with nice windows offer natural light and there are ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. A shared central full bathroom with stylish fixtures and an in-unit washer and dryer round out the second level.



The Hill East neighborhood is loaded with charm and convenience. Locally-owned and operated Cupboard Market has you covered for groceries, prepared foods, craft beer and wine. Also close by are local favorites The Pretzel Bakery, The Hill Cafe, and of course the DC Armory for sports, music, and conventions. Eastern Market is just a short walk down Independence Ave.



A security deposit of one month's is rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. Pets are welcome!



