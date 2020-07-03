All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925

1255 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1255 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $0
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES

Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Central heat
Central A/C
Double pane windows
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Wired
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite countertop

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Elevator
24 Hour Front desk
Shared pool
Fitness center
Covered parking
24 Hour Front Desk
Pool
Rooftop Deck with Grilling Stations
Paid Garage Parking
Complimentary 24 Hour Coffee and Tea Bar
Fitness Center
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Bike Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 have any available units?
1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 have?
Some of 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 currently offering any rent specials?
1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 is pet friendly.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 offer parking?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 offers parking.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 have a pool?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 has a pool.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 have accessible units?
No, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 925 has units with dishwashers.

