All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405.
Washington, DC
/
1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405
1255 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1255 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
24 Hour Front desk
Shared Pool
Fitness Center
Covered Parking
Roof Deck Grills
24 Hour Complimentary Coffee Bar
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking Garage $250.00 per month
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $0
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Apartment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 have any available units?
1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 have?
Some of 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 currently offering any rent specials?
1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 is pet friendly.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 offer parking?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 offers parking.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 have a pool?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 has a pool.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 have accessible units?
No, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 405 does not have units with dishwashers.
