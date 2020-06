Amenities

Fantastic Mt Vernon Square/Shaw location. Charming 3 Bedroom Unit comprising the 2 main floors of a charming Victorian updated throughout with washer/dryer, hardwood floors, high ceilings, half bath on main floor, rear deck. An unbeatable downtown location in the middle of DC's most sough after neighborhoods. Close to metros and every urban amenity at a great price for the space. Vouchers are welcome. Move in Ready and available now.