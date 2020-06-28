1246 MARYLAND AVE NE #L1

Amenities

SOUGHT AFTER CAPITOL HILL - WIthIN ONE MILE TO THE CAPITOL, or Union Station or Eastern Market METRO ~~ Surprisingly CHARMING & LIGHT FLOODED with Large Bay Windows Roomy and High ceiling..Living Room & Cooks Kitchen has beautiful TILE Floors - 770 SQ FT ~~~ 2 BR unit (2nd bedroom/office is cosy and exits also to YOUR OWN rear outdoor space. OPEN PLAN with Fireplace and spacious brick patio and front level Garden space -Great kitchen w/ excellent counter space . Beautiful Renovated NEW Bathroom ~~SERIOUSLY A Whirlpool tub no less! and French doors in Bedroom DAYLIght WALKOUT exits level to brick patio so see you're not an ENGLISH BASEMENT. Pleasant Block with Classy 1913 Architecture on this Block of Maryland Ave. Sorry ~~NO Pets and ~~HIGH credit/income call for qualifications. MOVE IN READY!!