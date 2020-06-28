All apartments in Washington
1246 MARYLAND AVE NE #L1
1246 MARYLAND AVE NE #L1

1246 Maryland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1246 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SOUGHT AFTER CAPITOL HILL - WIthIN ONE MILE TO THE CAPITOL, or Union Station or Eastern Market METRO ~~ Surprisingly CHARMING & LIGHT FLOODED with Large Bay Windows Roomy and High ceiling..Living Room & Cooks Kitchen has beautiful TILE Floors - 770 SQ FT ~~~ 2 BR unit (2nd bedroom/office is cosy and exits also to YOUR OWN rear outdoor space. OPEN PLAN with Fireplace and spacious brick patio and front level Garden space -Great kitchen w/ excellent counter space . Beautiful Renovated NEW Bathroom ~~SERIOUSLY A Whirlpool tub no less! and French doors in Bedroom DAYLIght WALKOUT exits level to brick patio so see you're not an ENGLISH BASEMENT. Pleasant Block with Classy 1913 Architecture on this Block of Maryland Ave. Sorry ~~NO Pets and ~~HIGH credit/income call for qualifications. MOVE IN READY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

