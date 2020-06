Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the 2nd floor of end duplex. Ready for move in today! New carpet, new oven, new refrigerator, new blinds, and freshly painted! Many windows and lots of natural light! Parking available! 2 minute Walk to Congress Heights Metro Station! Walking distance to Grocery store, restaurants, and more! $1,175/month plus Electricity. We accept Voucher holders. All application handled online at http://u36158.propertymanage.biz/rentals/detail?p=384428