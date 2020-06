Amenities

Heart of Georgetown- Light filled residence on the top floor of a detached townhouse. New paint and flooring throughout. New stove, microwave and refrigerator in the kitchen, washer/dryer in unit. Large deck is perfect for entertaining and outdoor enjoyment and boasts 360 degree views of Georgetown and beyond. On-site secure underground garage parking available for $295/month and is managed by Colonial. Near shops, restaurants, landmarks and much more.