Hello,



Im subletting my apt for the summer. Rent is $1840 per month with $275 application fee paid directly to the management office.

- Fully furnished with a queen size bed, pillows, blanket, linen included

- Kitchen with utensils available

- Fridge

- Large bathroom

- Gym & rooftop is available as well

- No pets



Please contact me through email.