Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

1 bedroom 1 bath unit available immediately for lease in the up and coming Trinidad neighborhood within walking distance of Bladensburg Road, shops, grocery store and National Arboretum. Rear porch has been converted into an additional room for bonus space. Square footage shown is for the entire building. The exact square footage of the unit is not currently available.