1221 C St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Contemporary two-level 1 bedroom apartment situated in a brick two-unit row house located in Historic Capitol Hill. The apartment has central air, washer/dryer in the building, and updated appliances. It is a 10 to 15-minute walk to Eastern Market, 8th street restaurants and Post Office. Grocery shopping nearby is Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter and Whole Food. Metro lines Blue, Orange, and Silver accessible at Eastern Market. Metro bus 1/2 block away for downtown DC and Metro Redline.

Cats/ Small dogs considered on a case by case scenario with additional deposit.

Available now!



Owner pays for water



(RLNE5095088)