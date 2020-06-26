All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 14 2019

1221 C St NE

1221 C Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1221 C Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contemporary two-level 1 bedroom apartment situated in a brick two-unit row house located in Historic Capitol Hill. The apartment has central air, washer/dryer in the building, and updated appliances. It is a 10 to 15-minute walk to Eastern Market, 8th street restaurants and Post Office. Grocery shopping nearby is Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter and Whole Food. Metro lines Blue, Orange, and Silver accessible at Eastern Market. Metro bus 1/2 block away for downtown DC and Metro Redline.
Cats/ Small dogs considered on a case by case scenario with additional deposit.
Available now!

Owner pays for water

(RLNE5095088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 C St NE have any available units?
1221 C St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 C St NE have?
Some of 1221 C St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 C St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1221 C St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 C St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 C St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1221 C St NE offer parking?
No, 1221 C St NE does not offer parking.
Does 1221 C St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 C St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 C St NE have a pool?
No, 1221 C St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1221 C St NE have accessible units?
No, 1221 C St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 C St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 C St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
