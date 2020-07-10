1212 W Street, NW

Amenities
3BR/2.5BA Townhome in Cardozo with Private Parking - This beautiful townhome features stainless steel appliances, beautiful natural lighting and an attached garage. Just a few blocks from Howard University with shopping a short walk to Trader Joe's or the nightlife and restaurants of U St.
Walk Score of 99 (A Walker's Paradise!), Transit Score of 84, Bike Score of 94 (A Biker's Paradise!)
***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***
Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650
Application Fee $75.
1-year minimum lease.
Tenant resposible for all utilites
First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.
House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.
Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com
(RLNE5817128)