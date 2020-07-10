1212 W Street, NW

Amenities

3BR/2.5BA Townhome in Cardozo with Private Parking - This beautiful townhome features stainless steel appliances, beautiful natural lighting and an attached garage. Just a few blocks from Howard University with shopping a short walk to Trader Joe's or the nightlife and restaurants of U St.



Walk Score of 99 (A Walker's Paradise!), Transit Score of 84, Bike Score of 94 (A Biker's Paradise!)



***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***

Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650

Application Fee $75.

1-year minimum lease.

Tenant resposible for all utilites

First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com



