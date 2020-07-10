All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

1212 W Street, NW

1212 W Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1212 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR/2.5BA Townhome in Cardozo with Private Parking - This beautiful townhome features stainless steel appliances, beautiful natural lighting and an attached garage. Just a few blocks from Howard University with shopping a short walk to Trader Joe's or the nightlife and restaurants of U St.

Walk Score of 99 (A Walker's Paradise!), Transit Score of 84, Bike Score of 94 (A Biker's Paradise!)

***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***
Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650
Application Fee $75.
1-year minimum lease.
Tenant resposible for all utilites
First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.
House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com

(RLNE5817128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 W Street, NW have any available units?
1212 W Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1212 W Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1212 W Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 W Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1212 W Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1212 W Street, NW offer parking?
Yes, 1212 W Street, NW offers parking.
Does 1212 W Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 W Street, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 W Street, NW have a pool?
No, 1212 W Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1212 W Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 1212 W Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 W Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 W Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 W Street, NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 W Street, NW does not have units with air conditioning.

