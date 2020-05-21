Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2
1209 Savannah Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
1209 Savannah Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful brand-new one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors throughout and off-street parking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 have any available units?
1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 have?
Some of 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 offers parking.
Does 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 have a pool?
No, 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 have accessible units?
No, 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 SAVANNAH ST SE #2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University