MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT-Renovated 4 Bedroom Home with New 2 Car Garage, Finished Basement and Spacious Backyard!Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters. Hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling Fans in BDRS. Wonderful location in DC near Silver Spring and Takoma Park. Fireplace in Living Room. Plenty of Parking. Fenced in Patio area in between house and garage. A Rare find in DC! Professionally Managed.