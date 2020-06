Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location for this contemporary 1 bedroom apartment with updated kitchen and bath and washer/dryer in unit. The condo has lots of natural light, hardwood floors and fresh paint. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Close to Eastern Market and Potomac Yard metro. You don't want to miss this!