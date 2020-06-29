1201 NE I STREET NE

Spacious end unit available immediately for lease. Features large open space on main level with kitchen space and half bath and two bedrooms/offices and bathroom on the second level. Located just a block from H St and nearby restaurants and coffee shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
