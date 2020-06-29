All apartments in Washington
1201 NE I STREET NE

1201 I St NE · No Longer Available
Location

1201 I St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Spacious end unit available immediately for lease. Features large open space on main level with kitchen space and half bath and two bedrooms/offices and bathroom on the second level. Located just a block from H St and nearby restaurants and coffee shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 NE I STREET NE have any available units?
1201 NE I STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1201 NE I STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1201 NE I STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 NE I STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1201 NE I STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1201 NE I STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1201 NE I STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1201 NE I STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 NE I STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 NE I STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1201 NE I STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1201 NE I STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1201 NE I STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 NE I STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 NE I STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 NE I STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 NE I STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
