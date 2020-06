Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 1BR in heart of Logan Circle! Enjoy the new gourmet kitchen, warm hardwood floors, and tranquil bathroom. Large open floor plan is perfect for entertaining or relax on the sunny patio. Ample closets & W/D. Building boasts luxury amenities (gym/24hr front desk/rooftop) & multiple floor plans available. Steps to Metro, Whole Foods & 14th St! Pet friendly. Photos are of sample one bedroom.