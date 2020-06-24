1177 22ND STREET NW

Amenities

Just Listed! Available Mid-Feb - Step into your urban oasis in the heart of West End, DC. This one of a kind one bed one and a half bath condo has so much to offer. A spectacularly well-lit unit with an open floor plan, 9 feet 6 inch high ceilings, wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows with East, South/East exposures. As you enter, the kitchen offers state of the art appliances, fully integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator, Poggenpohl cabinetry, Bosch dishwasher, gas range, washer and dryer. Natural oak hardwood floors run throughout this modern space. The spacious bedroom provides ample closet space and the full bath features a shower and fixtures by Waterworks. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED (including Electricity, Cable and Internet). The unit also includes one parking spot in the garage and one storage unit. Some of the concierge offerings: laundry/dry cleaning services, baggage services, shoe-repair services, printing services, grocery services (the staff even puts your grocery shopping in your fridge!), housekeeping services, mail and package services (inbound and outbound with delivery and pickup to/from your unit), as well as event planning and hotel/restaurant booking. 22 West is an award-winning condominium featuring a full service concierge (24x7), fitness room, rooftop pool and terrace with 360-degree panoramic views of the monuments and Washington DC skyline. Attractive landscaped grounds, patios and roof terraces as well as unique fully-landscaped canopy roof. Steps away from Equinox, SoulCycle, Georgetown, Dupont, Foggy Bottom, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Bluestone Cafe and lots more. Easy access to Red, Blue, Silver and Orange Metro lines. Don't miss this opportunity as this unit is rarely available.