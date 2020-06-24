All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1177 22ND STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1177 22ND STREET NW
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:04 AM

1177 22ND STREET NW

1177 22nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1177 22nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Just Listed! Available Mid-Feb - Step into your urban oasis in the heart of West End, DC. This one of a kind one bed one and a half bath condo has so much to offer. A spectacularly well-lit unit with an open floor plan, 9 feet 6 inch high ceilings, wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows with East, South/East exposures. As you enter, the kitchen offers state of the art appliances, fully integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator, Poggenpohl cabinetry, Bosch dishwasher, gas range, washer and dryer. Natural oak hardwood floors run throughout this modern space. The spacious bedroom provides ample closet space and the full bath features a shower and fixtures by Waterworks. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED (including Electricity, Cable and Internet). The unit also includes one parking spot in the garage and one storage unit. Some of the concierge offerings: laundry/dry cleaning services, baggage services, shoe-repair services, printing services, grocery services (the staff even puts your grocery shopping in your fridge!), housekeeping services, mail and package services (inbound and outbound with delivery and pickup to/from your unit), as well as event planning and hotel/restaurant booking. 22 West is an award-winning condominium featuring a full service concierge (24x7), fitness room, rooftop pool and terrace with 360-degree panoramic views of the monuments and Washington DC skyline. Attractive landscaped grounds, patios and roof terraces as well as unique fully-landscaped canopy roof. Steps away from Equinox, SoulCycle, Georgetown, Dupont, Foggy Bottom, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Bluestone Cafe and lots more. Easy access to Red, Blue, Silver and Orange Metro lines. Don't miss this opportunity as this unit is rarely available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 22ND STREET NW have any available units?
1177 22ND STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 22ND STREET NW have?
Some of 1177 22ND STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 22ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1177 22ND STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 22ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1177 22ND STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1177 22ND STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1177 22ND STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1177 22ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1177 22ND STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 22ND STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 1177 22ND STREET NW has a pool.
Does 1177 22ND STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1177 22ND STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 22ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1177 22ND STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University