1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:15 AM
1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast
1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
