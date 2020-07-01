All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:15 AM

1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast

1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Constitution Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Park Road Courts
1346 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University