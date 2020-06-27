All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW

1123 Buchanan Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1123 Buchanan Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Massive 2700sqft Three Level 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom manor in Petworth/16th St. Heights. Main level boasts living room, family room, dining room, sunroom, full bathroom, mud room and kitchen. Top Floor comes with three large bedrooms with huge closets, and one full bathroom. The finished basement renders a family room, office, laundry room (washer and dryer), second kitchen and full bathroom. Huge fenced-in rear yard is ideal for entertaining and much more. Available for immediate occupancy. Minimum household income required is $143,076.89. Housing choice vouchers accepted and welcomed. Check with me about pet rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW have any available units?
1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Hillside Terrace
1812 23rd St SE
Washington, DC 20020
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University