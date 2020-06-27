1123 BUCHANAN STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Massive 2700sqft Three Level 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom manor in Petworth/16th St. Heights. Main level boasts living room, family room, dining room, sunroom, full bathroom, mud room and kitchen. Top Floor comes with three large bedrooms with huge closets, and one full bathroom. The finished basement renders a family room, office, laundry room (washer and dryer), second kitchen and full bathroom. Huge fenced-in rear yard is ideal for entertaining and much more. Available for immediate occupancy. Minimum household income required is $143,076.89. Housing choice vouchers accepted and welcomed. Check with me about pet rules.