All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1120 CHICAGO STREET SE
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

1120 CHICAGO STREET SE

1120 Chicago Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1120 Chicago Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This gorgeous, just renovated 4ba/2ba features modern updates in a classic rowhouse layout, with a view of the Capitol and Washington Monument. With gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a spacious chef's kitchen, basement washer/dryer, and charming back porch area and private parking, it's all in an unbeatable location, just steps from Anacostia metro and minutes to Navy Yard! Utilities are a tenant responsibility (gas/electricity/water/cable/internet), and pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE have any available units?
1120 CHICAGO STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE have?
Some of 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1120 CHICAGO STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE is pet friendly.
Does 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE offers parking.
Does 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 CHICAGO STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University