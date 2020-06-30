1120 CHICAGO STREET SE

Amenities

This gorgeous, just renovated 4ba/2ba features modern updates in a classic rowhouse layout, with a view of the Capitol and Washington Monument. With gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a spacious chef's kitchen, basement washer/dryer, and charming back porch area and private parking, it's all in an unbeatable location, just steps from Anacostia metro and minutes to Navy Yard! Utilities are a tenant responsibility (gas/electricity/water/cable/internet), and pets are considered on a case by case basis.