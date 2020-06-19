1116 K Street Southeast - B

Amenities

Spacious 920 sq. ft 1 bedroom and den apartment perfectly situated among Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Navy Yard and Jenkins Row available 3/1. The unit features high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer. It's also ideally located, just a five minute walk to Barracks row (8th Street SE), Eastern Market, and all of the fantastic has shops, bars, and restaurants that the area has to offer. Medium Rare, Cava Mezze, Lavagna, Matchbox, and Rose's Luxury are just a few of our favorites. The metro is just four blocks away and Nationals Park is about a mile from the apartment. 1116 K St SE #B Washington, DC 20003.