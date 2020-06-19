All apartments in Washington
1116 K Street Southeast - B

1116 K Street Southeast
Location

1116 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 920 sq. ft 1 bedroom and den apartment perfectly situated among Eastern Market, Barracks Row, Navy Yard and Jenkins Row available 3/1. The unit features high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer. It's also ideally located, just a five minute walk to Barracks row (8th Street SE), Eastern Market, and all of the fantastic has shops, bars, and restaurants that the area has to offer. Medium Rare, Cava Mezze, Lavagna, Matchbox, and Rose's Luxury are just a few of our favorites. The metro is just four blocks away and Nationals Park is about a mile from the apartment. 1116 K St SE #B Washington, DC 20003.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

