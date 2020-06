Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, updated and light filled English Basement in beautiful DC Federal town home. Conveniently located off of Logan Circle, steps to all DC has to offer. Open floor plan features 1 BR 1 BA and 1,000+ sq ft of finished living space. Renovated Gourmet Kitchen w SS appliances, granite counters, sweeping hardwood floors, gas fireplace and a large bedroom. Available for immediate move in. Pets case by case.