1112 OATES ST NE
1112 OATES ST NE

1112 Oates Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Oates Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Immaculate 3 bed // 2.5 bath row home on a quiet, convenient street in Trinidad. Located directly adjacent to the campus of Gallaudet University, this home is in a prime location. The charming exterior features a small front yard large enough to nurture your green thumb if you like, or small enough for zero maintenance. Inside, the main level features an open floor plan, powder room, recently updated u-shaped gourmet kitchen with bar seating, and access to a rear deck perfect for grilling. Side-by-side washer & dryer on the main level as well. A security system is available under a tenant contract.Upstairs, three bedrooms and three bathrooms feature hardwoods, marble tile, and large closets. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, large ensuite bathroom with skylight, and a row of three windows. The secondary bedrooms are identical in size, each with a large closet and share an oversized hall bathroom. This home is in pristine condition, having just been freshly painted top to bottom. Just waiting for you to come home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 OATES ST NE have any available units?
1112 OATES ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 OATES ST NE have?
Some of 1112 OATES ST NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 OATES ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
1112 OATES ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 OATES ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 1112 OATES ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1112 OATES ST NE offer parking?
No, 1112 OATES ST NE does not offer parking.
Does 1112 OATES ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 OATES ST NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 OATES ST NE have a pool?
No, 1112 OATES ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 1112 OATES ST NE have accessible units?
No, 1112 OATES ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 OATES ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 OATES ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.

