1112 OATES ST NE

Immaculate 3 bed // 2.5 bath row home on a quiet, convenient street in Trinidad. Located directly adjacent to the campus of Gallaudet University, this home is in a prime location. The charming exterior features a small front yard large enough to nurture your green thumb if you like, or small enough for zero maintenance. Inside, the main level features an open floor plan, powder room, recently updated u-shaped gourmet kitchen with bar seating, and access to a rear deck perfect for grilling. Side-by-side washer & dryer on the main level as well. A security system is available under a tenant contract.Upstairs, three bedrooms and three bathrooms feature hardwoods, marble tile, and large closets. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, large ensuite bathroom with skylight, and a row of three windows. The secondary bedrooms are identical in size, each with a large closet and share an oversized hall bathroom. This home is in pristine condition, having just been freshly painted top to bottom. Just waiting for you to come home!