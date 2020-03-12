All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1106 Massachusetts Ave NW
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

1106 Massachusetts Ave NW

1106 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
This newly renovated apartment is the perfect combination of historic elegance, modern updates and amenities, and a highly sought after Capitol Hill location. Comprised of a large, second level suite, this apartment is spacious and flooded with sunlightnot to mention its pleasant views of the neighborhood. The open plan kitchen and living room features hipster-esque exposed brick walls, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a flat screen HDTV, and a sleeper sofa covered in cozy throw pillows and blankets. The updated kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances and cookware and dishes to make you feel right at home. An eating area doubles as a workspace, where high windows offer you a lovely view of the gorgeous Capitol Hill neighborhood. The light-filled bedroom offers a comfortable queen sized bed, a large flatscreen HDTV, and a desk, for when you need to get down to business. The bedroom features a well-sized closet to fit all of your clothing, shoes, and luggage, right across from a spotlessly clean full bath. Cable and high speed Internet access are included, so your home can double as a space for work as well as relaxation. The unit includes your own full sized washer and dryer. An outdoor brick patio is also available for you to enjoy the sunny spring and summer days in DC.

The property is located in the heart of Capitol Hill, a charming and colorful neighborhood. What started out as an area for members of Congress to live in the late 18th century, has now become Washington DCs largest residential historic district. This apartment is located on a scenic residential street, yet you can walk out your door and find 2 Metro stops on the Orange & Blue lines, dozens of restaurants, Starbucks, and grocery stores are just a five to ten minute walk away. On weekdays, you can stroll to the Supreme Court building or Library of Congress to take a tour of our nations most venerable structures, then head to Yes! Organic Market to buy some groceries on yo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

